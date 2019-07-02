MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — City Commissioner Nancy Oakley is off the job for good.

Oakley resigned from her position after being fined by the state ethics commission for supposedly sexually harassing former city manager Shane Crawford.

Crawford claims Oakley licked his face and groped him during a public event in 2012.

The state ethics commission fined Oakley $5,000 and called on the governor to issue her a public reprimand.

City leaders, during a special meeting Wednesday evening, accepted Oakley’s resignation and approved a resolution that publicly censures her for her behavior.

"We believe that this is the right thing for the organization to do and shows that we are committed to moving the organization forward," said city manager Jonathan Evans.

"This puts closure to it and this type of behavior is something that we as an organization will not accept and will not tolerate.”

Related: Did this billionaire sex offender get too nice a plea deal? Feds launch investigation

Oakley's seat sat empty as the city clerk read her resignation letter aloud

“I have made the incredibly difficult decision to resign," Oakley wrote. "It's time for us all to move on."

Several residents who spoke during the meeting echoed Oakley's desire to "move on."

“It would’ve been nice if she could’ve came and read the apology herself," said one resident who spoke.

Related: Is 'Mary Poppins' racist? This New York Times op-ed says yes

Other residents said this whole ordeal was indicative of much deeper leadership issues in the city.

“Somebody needs to take the reigns here, somebody’s got to take the reigns and make Madeira Beach a better place to live," said another speaker.

City manager Jonathan Evans said Oakley's term was set to expire by the end of March anyway and she had not filed for re-election.

Oakley, in her resignation letter, insists she is innocent and plans to appeal the ethics violation ruling.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.