ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida lawmakers think they have the secret to keeping your marriage healthy.

Rep. Clay Yarborough, a Republican state legislator out of Jacksonville, filed the Florida Guide to a Healthy Marriage bill Wednesday for the upcoming 2020 legislative session. The 38-year-old Representative filed a similar bill last year which died in committee.

Under the proposed law, Floridians would be required to provide documentation that they read or otherwise accessed the information contained in the Florida Guide to a Healthy Marriage before they are issued a marriage license.

According to the bill, the guide would include: (a) resources regarding conflict management, communication skills, family expectations, financial responsibilities & management, domestic violence resources and parenting responsibilities; (b) current info from marriage education and family advocates to assist in forming and maintaining and long-term marital relationship; (c) info regarding premarital education, marriage enrichment education and resources that are available to help restore a marriage that is potentially moving toward dissolution; (d) contact info and website links to additional resources and local professional and community services to further assist a marital relationship.

The guide would be written by a six-person Marriage Education Committee, with two members appointed by the Governor, two appointed by the Senate President and two appointed by the House Speaker. That committee would subsequently be reconstituted once every 10 years to review and update the contents of the guide.

If approved, the law would take effect on July 1st, 2020.

