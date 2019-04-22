ISLAMORADA, Fla. — This is one of those fish tales worth seeing for yourself.

No, really: A Cape Coral, Florida, man fought a 757.8-pound swordfish for eight hours and likely broke a record in the process, the Miami Herald reports.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the massive fish eclipsed the 616-pound, 12-ounce record set on May 7, 1978, in Key Largo.

Bill and Debbie Lussier booked the fishing trip with captain Nick Stanczyk but had to postpone because of the weather. The rescheduled trip on March 31 turned out to be their lucky day.

Stanczyk wrote about the experience in a Facebook post.

"The rope crackled and the tower creaked. She came in one inch at a time," he said. "Finally she hit the deck and she was ours! This was the fattest swordfish I had ever seen! I caught one the year before that tipped the scale right at 600 lbs, but this one was a lot thicker through the tail.

"I knew it was a lot bigger."

It was no "Jaws" -- the boat survived, despite being dragged by the fish for some 20 miles -- and everyone celebrated afterward with a big swordfish steak meal.

"It was the best fish I’ve ever eaten," Stanczyk wrote. "I don’t know if it was the boost of mercury, the sweet taste of victory, or what, but it was good, damn good."

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.