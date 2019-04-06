CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Many of us have been through some form of punishment from a parent. A mom in Cape Coral, in particular, has sparked a slight debate on parenting after her form punishment for her teen daughter.

The mom told local news outlet WBBH her 17-year-old daughter lied about where she was. As punishment, she said she made her daughter hold a sign that reads "I lied. I humiliated my mother and me" at a busy intersection.

People have mixed feelings about the punishment. Some think the punishment went too far and was an "embarrassing" form of public shaming for the daughter. Others feel like it was warranted and reinforcing.

Ashley Domonique Atty captured a video of the incident, posting the video online with, "On our way home we witnessed parenting at its finest."

In the video, you can see the mom holding onto her daughter with the sign as they stopped at the intersection to hold up the sign.

The stepfather told WBBH the teen had lied several times to her mom and she had the option of either the public shaming or being grounded for the whole summer.

“She understands, and I think she’s a better person for it because she chose to do what she needed to do to get out of the problems she had caused us,” the stepfather told WBBH.

The Cape Coral Police Department responded to the incident and said everything was fine, Yahoo reports. This after a woman drove by and said she was concerned for the teen's safety and called police.

