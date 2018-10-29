The Jacksonville Jaguars have released a statement following reports that players were arrested in London after skipping out on a bar tab.

The players have been confirmed to be Barry Church, DJ Hayden, Jarrod Wilson and Ronnie Harrison.

It’s a controversial start to the Jags vs. Eagles matchup in London as four Jaguars players were detained by local police. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/8smVC3OeNy — Eric Alvarez (@FCNEric) October 28, 2018

According to a report from London's The Sun, the four players squared up to bouncers outside the nightclub after trying to skip out on a £50,000 bill, about $64,000 in the U.S. currency. The Sun says the bill included orders of champagne starting at £450 a bottle and vodka.

The players thought the expenses would be comped.

The situation became heated, even physical, and the London Metropolitan Police were called to the scene and detained the four players.

A source for The Sun called the incident a "West End equivalent of King Kong meeting Godzilla.”

Jaguars:

"We are aware that four of our players were detained over restitution of a bill. The matter is being resolved and the players are with the team. Any discipline will be handled internally."

The nightclub dropped the complaint once the tab was settled, according to the Sun.

No suspensions have been handed down by the team.

The Jaguars played the Eagles in London Sunday morning. They lost 24-18.

© 2018 WTLV