The woman told police she was shooting at the bottles because she didn’t approve of her father drinking Mountain Dew.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia woman was issued a criminal citation after she fired a revolver at four Diet Mountain Dew bottles in her backyard because she didn't approve of her father's drink of choice, police said.

Gastonia police officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the woman's neighborhood on Oct. 24. When officers arrived, they found the woman shooting at the sodas, according to the Gastonia Police Department's Facebook page.

The woman, who is 64, told the officers she was shooting at the bottles because she didn't think her father needed to be drinking the soda.

The police department wrote this in their post following the incident:

"We totally understand that not everybody is a fan of the Dew but we can’t stress enough how dangerous this is! There are much safer alternatives to disposing of beverages that you don’t like instead of using the full bottles as target practice … in your backyard … in your neighborhood … surrounded by other homes and people."