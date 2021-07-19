Gator severely injures cyclist at Florida park

The bicyclist was eventually able to break free and crawl to a safe area before rescue crews arrived.

STUART, Fla. — A bicyclist was seriously injured by a large alligator while riding on a trail in Stuart, Florida, the Martin County Sheriff's Office says.

The man was riding his bike Monday morning at Halpatiokee Park when he lost control of his bike and fell into a body of water, according to law enforcement.

That's when deputies say a 9-foot female gator got a hold of the man and severely injured him. The cyclist was eventually able to break free and crawl to a safe area before rescue crews arrived and helicoptered him to a local hospital.

The gator was later found and trapped by law enforcement.