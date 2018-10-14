City leaders in Savannah, Ga., want to know who the comedians are.

Someone stuck googly eyes on a statue of Revolutionary War hero Nathaniel Greene, but they aren't amused. In fact, they want the vandals caught.

"It may look funny but harming our historic monuments and public property is no laughing matter, in fact, it's a crime," the city said on Facebook.

Greene was a major general in the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War, and is buried in Johnson Square near his monument.

The Savannah Morning News reports criminal trespass is a misdemeanor offense in Georgia. However, if the damage is more than $500, it's a felony called criminal damage to property.

City officials are asking for anyone with information to call Savannah police.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

