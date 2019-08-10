NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A small sea turtle is in need of some get-well messages.

A Colorado woman, who was visiting family in Florida, found the green sea turtle in trouble near Gulf Harbors Beach Club in Pasco County.

The turtle was wrapped in fishing line and struggling to swim. It also had tumors on its body.

A lieutenant with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office was patrolling the beach club area and helped the woman who discovered the turtle.

They alerted animal care workers; and the turtle was taken to Clearwater Marine Aquarium, which specializes in treating turtles and has experience dealing with such tumors.

"Hopefully, the little guy will get what he needs to get healthy," the Pasco County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.

