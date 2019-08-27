AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Avery County just west of Boone are looking for Sasquatch. Just not the Sasquatch you might be thinking of.

They're looking for a stolen statue of Bigfoot. Investigators said someone stole the six-foot, 180-pound statue from a landscaping business in Linville over the weekend. It's a unique statue, to say the least, and the sheriff's office hopes someone will spot it and report it.

If you have any information call the Avery County Sheriff’s Office at 828-733-2071.

