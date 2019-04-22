INDIANAPOLIS — No, it wasn’t spicy food or even exercise that sparked labor for an Indianapolis couple. Instead, it was potholes!

Stephanie Flittner and her husband, Andrew hit the road for up to seven hours after they noticed something kind of shocking but felt like it was working.

'I noticed that when we were hitting bumps I felt like I was having contractions,' said Flittner.

The couple said they got a real tour of their city while hitting every pothole that they could find.

'We were in the car for 6-7 hours I think that day just driving around, enjoying everything the city had to offer.'

Flittner also said the size of the pothole also matters, 'The bigger the pothole it seemed like the bigger the contractions I was having.'

The Flittners believe it worked! Their daughter, Margot Lynne Catherine Flittner was born the next day, according to WTTV.

Colleen Downey, co-owner of Indianapolis Doulas said, "Women are willing to do just about anything to get their babies out at the end of pregnancy."

Downey admits the bumpy driving could have pushed the baby downward causing contractions.

However, that may be unlikely to cause labor.