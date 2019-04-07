Holy catfish!

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has certified a new record for a flathead catfish being caught.

The monster fish weighs 69.3 pounds, is 47 inches long and is 34.25 inches around. It was caught by Marvin Griffin in the Yellow River.

Record catches are a family tradition -- his uncle James Auson Jr. caught the flathead catfish that held the record from 2011-2016.

“I have always wanted to catch a state record,” Griffin said. “After my uncle caught his, I made it a mission of mine to catch my own.”

