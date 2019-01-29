LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland firefighters saved a horse from an icy pond Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported to anyone involved.

In what will likely go down as a prime example of "wait, what happened now?", a horse was out in the middle of an ice-covered pond along South County Road 9E in Loveland.

Loveland Fire Rescue Authority was called in and did they help! Thompson Valley EMS also helped while rescuers worked to get the large animal off the ice.

A photo provided with the information shows a harness being fastened to a horse laying on its side in the middle of an ice-covered pond. Several first-responders can be seen on hand assisting in various ways. The horse looks to be dozens of feet out atop the water.

There are several ponds in the area of the rescue - the 600 block of South County Road 9E, which sits between East Eisenhower Boulevard and 14th Street Southeast in southeast Loveland.

