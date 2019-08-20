DENVER — In a city where slot apartments at times dominate the landscape, it’s unique to see an older piece of the city’s history find new life.

The property at 2283 Ogden St. used to be a church … and it still looks like one from the outside. But on the inside, developer Charles Nash has converted the space into four homes that integrate the church’s choir loft and stain glass windows.

One of those is on the market, and the realtor gave 9NEWS a tour. Keep scrolling for photos of the property and a gallery. (Check out the listing here: bit.ly/2KWwKYt.)

Fast Facts

Price: $2.1 million ($435.87 per square foot)

Size: 4,818 square feet, with three bedrooms and five bathrooms (two full, three partial)

HOA dues: $405 a month

Parking: 3 spaces inside of a covered garage

The History

The church was first built in 1906. It was initially First Presbyterian Church but was renamed New Hope Baptist Church in 1947. Shortly thereafter, it became the neighborhood center for the civil rights movement … and received visits from its heroes.

Coretta Scott King addressed the congregation as part of Women’s Week in March 1958. Her husband, the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, partnered with Rev. M.C. Williams during a visit to Denver in 1964 to support the Civil Rights Act.

During that visit, he heard a song at New Hope Baptist Church that would later be played at his funeral.

Black (African American) members of the New Hope Baptist Church adult choir pose in the church at 23rd (Twenty-third) Avenue and Ogden Street in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver, Colorado. The men and women wear robes.

The church relocated in 1993. In 2010, Nash and architect Norman Cable reimagined the church as a place to live.

The last owners of the unit we visited added features from all over the world. Here are some examples:

- The entry doors are from a castle in India

- The living room has hand-carved pillars from a mosque in India

- A wine bar in the master bedroom (not really a feature from all over the world, but you have to admit that's the dream)

- A hidden Murphy bed in the living room

Realtor Mary Gerwin opens the book shelves to reveal a Murphy bed in the main room.

Take a tour of some of the rooms

The main room

The large main room is built for entertaining, with 30-foot ceilings and natural light from the original stain glass windows.

This space has a "library" with a separate seating area, a marble table that's placed on reinforced teak wood, and more chairs in front of the fireplace.

The kitchen

The kitchen has multiple sinks, huge pantries, and a special grill.

The master bedroom

The patio

The rooftop deck, which you can access from the master bedroom, has a unique view of downtown Denver.

The bathrooms

The master bathroom has a double vanity, marble floors and tile, and a steam shower.

The studies

One of the studies used to be the choir loft. The other has a view of the main room.

Check out the gallery below for more images of the property!

PHOTOS | This $2.1 million Denver condo used to be a church

