Get ready for a beautiful full moon in the night sky this month. It's the typical full moon and you may hear it called a 'strawberry moon.' Just don't expect it to be any fruity colors or shaped like--a strawberry!

A full moon in June was named a "Strawberry Moon" by Native Americans. For them, it meant fruits, such as strawberries, were ripe for picking.

Of course, the moon doesn't acquire any special powers because of this name. It will be big, bright, and white just like any other full moon. June's full moon is also called Rose Moon, Hot Moon and Mead Moon.

If the skies are clear, the moon should be ripe for viewing. Get outside with your telescope, some strawberries or other favorite fruits and enjoy the view.

You'll have to get up early because the best viewing time, according to AmazeLab is 4:31 a.m. (EST).

