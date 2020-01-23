GEORGETOWN, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff's office says a deputy investigating a burglary call had to use a stun gun on his K9 after the dog bit a cow, which then charged at people nearby.

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says the deputy responded to the call with a K9 on Wednesday. The agency said the dog became “distracted” and bit a cow on the property, forcing the officer to stun it.

Reacting to the bite, the spooked cow struck the deputy and property owner. The Greenville News reports none of the parties involved were seriously hurt.

At the end of it all, it was determined the original burglary call was unfounded.