Police capture runaway kangaroo hopping around the streets of Fort Lauderdale

Marsupials aren't typically found bouncing around the area.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla — A runaway kangaroo is now in custody.

The mischievous marsupial was seen hopping the streets of Fort Lauderdale.

Police surrounded the jumpy suspect Thursday morning. They managed to get a leash on the perpetrator and load the long-legged creature into the back of a cruiser.

The jumpy suspect was then booked into the South Florida Wildlife Center.

Nobody is quite sure where the animal came from. But, Fort Lauderdale code does not allow exotic animals within city limits.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is conducting an investigation, and the kangaroo will ultimately be transferred to the agency's care.

