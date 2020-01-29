CHARLOTTE, N.C. — KFC announced that it's going to test a new plant-based chicken in the Charlotte area throughout the month of February.

KFC's new Beyond Fried Chicken will debut on February 3 at select restaurants across the Charlotte area. It will be available through February 23 or while supplies last. Customers can get KFC's Beyond Fried Chicken with four sauces, including KFC's signature Finger Lickin' Good, Honey BBQ, Buffalo and Nashville Hot.

Beyond Fried Chicken will be available in four to 12-piece orders a lat carte or in a combo, according to KFC.

The expanded launch also includes Nashville, Tennessee after a successful test in Atlanta last year.

“The iconic flavor of Kentucky Fried Chicken is one that has never been replicated,despite many imitations, until now,” said Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer,KFC U.S. “We’ve really pushed the limits to develop plant-based chicken that I think willhave KFC and plant-based protein fans saying, ‘That’s finger lickin’ good.’”

Participating restaurants in the Charlotte area include:

409 East King Street -- Kings Mountain

6813 E. Wilkinson Blvd -- Charlotte

429 E. Plaza Drive -- Mooresville

628 E. Innes Street -- Salisbury

6159 Hwy 16 South -- Denver

1912 E. Main Street -- Lincolnton

181 Highway 16 S --Denver

1101 N. Wendover Road -- Charlotte

6424 Albemarle Road -- Charlotte

321 E. Woodlawn Road -- Charlotte

5032 Sunset Road -- Charlotte

6320 W. Sugar Creek Road -- Charlotte

9010 S. Tryon Street -- Charlotte

4601 N. Tryon Street -- Charlotte

9030 Lawyers Rd -- Mint Hill

5540 University Point Blvd -- Charlotte

2834 Boyer Street -- Charlotte

2639 Freedom Drive -- Charlotte

