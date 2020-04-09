Woman taken to hospital with minor injuries after vehicle crashes into pool in Halls

Knox County Rescue responded to a vehicle that sunk into a pool at a Halls home.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Rescue Squad and American Medical Response crews responded after a vehicle crashed through a person's backyard and into their pool in Halls.

According to KCR, crews responded around 2:24 p.m. Friday to find the vehicle submerged in the pool at a home on Jessilee Drive.

A woman was taken to the hospital for evaluation with what appeared to be minor injuries. Deputy Chief John Whited with KCR said he was unsure how the woman ended up there.

Knox County Rescue on the scene of a vehicle into a pool at a residence in Halls. pic.twitter.com/9t0AtqptCF — Knox County Rescue (@knoxrescuesquad) September 4, 2020