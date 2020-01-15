LARGO, Fla. — Largo police say a woman intentionally locked two pit bulls and a chihuahua that she was "entrusted with" in cages and essentially walked away, knowing they were ill, according to a police report.

Police say Jasmin Halkic, 34, admitted that she knew the dogs were sick because they were vomiting, had diarrhea and were not eating.

According to the affidavit, at one point Halkic "stopped caring for their basic needs."

Investigators found all of the dogs dead -- the pit bulls were locked in cages and the chihuahua was in a small crate outside underneath a stack of cardboard boxes, police said.

The dogs were discovered in varying stages of decomposition and surrounded by their own feces.

Halkic is charged with one count of cruelty to animals and bonded out of the Pinellas County jail the same day she was arrested, arrest records show.

