HUDSON, Fla. — Cpl. Kevin Stevenson was responding to a call for service in the Hudson area when a lightning strike hit nearly 20 feet away from him.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office shared Stevenson's body cam video on Facebook. In it, you can see Stevenson walk up to a home and a woman before a loud crack of thunder is heard.

The sheriff's office said, "turn up your volume to hear the power of a Florida thunderstorm!"

