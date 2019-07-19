HUDSON, Fla. — Cpl. Kevin Stevenson was responding to a call for service in the Hudson area when a lightning strike hit nearly 20 feet away from him.
The Pasco Sheriff's Office shared Stevenson's body cam video on Facebook. In it, you can see Stevenson walk up to a home and a woman before a loud crack of thunder is heard.
The sheriff's office said, "turn up your volume to hear the power of a Florida thunderstorm!"
