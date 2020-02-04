It's not every day that you run across a 'Mantis Shrimp,' and that's exactly why the Cape Lookout National Seashore Facebook page took the time to educate on Wednesday.

The post described the animal as looking like a cross between the praying mantis insect and a shrimp.

The Mantis Shrimp is a nocturnal species and lives in burrows on the seafloor. According to the post, they usually grow to about 3 inches.

In order to capture its prey, it uses its front claws which are strong enough to injure human fingers and hands.

Because of this, the Mantis Shrimp is also referred to as "thumb splitters", "finger poppers", "killer shrimp" and "thumb busters".

The scientific name for the Mantis Shrimp in this area is 'Squilla empusa,' the Cape Lookout Nation Seashore post stated.

Cape Lookout National Seashore Wildlife Wednesday -- In honor of April Fools Day, here's a local an... imal that actually looks like it might be an April Fool's joke. (It isn't) Looking like a cross between the praying mantis insect and a shrimp, this crustacean is called a Mantis Shrimp.

Other Stories:

Coronavirus live updates: Trump acknowledges Federal PPE stockpile nearly depleted

'Pandemic' scientist says his team has discovered potential cure for COVID-19

Wednesday real-time coronavirus updates: Rockingham County confirms COVID-19 death