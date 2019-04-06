GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia man is accused of attempting to run over a city firefighter with his lawn mower, then riding his mower over a fire hose, causing $200 in damage.

Police arrested Steven Clark Sunday night as firefighters were trying to put out a house fire off Chester Street.

Clark faces multiple misdemeanors, including assault with a deadly weapon, interfere with firemen, injury to personal property and resisting a public officer.

Clark bonded out of jail about 24 hours after his arrest.

Tyrek Lowery lives across from the house that caught fire, and he was left bemused by the allegations.

"What in the world?" Lowery said. "That's dumb. That's way out of pocket."

The Gastonia Fire Department told NBC Charlotte violent incidents involving its firefighters are extremely rare.

Clark is scheduled to be in Gaston County Court on July 30.

