MORGAN COUNTY, Colorado — 9NEWS viewer Dillon Heisel had an interesting view Friday while he was driving along US 34 between Fort Morgan and Brush.

In the video above, you can see he saw what appears to be some sort of dust devil. There’s a mystery though. Why? It’s missing something very important.

9NEWS Meteorologist Cory Reppenhagen said while it certainly looks like a dust devil, it’s actually not picking up any dust.

“Maybe it picked it up earlier and is still swirling in the vortex,” he said.

Adding to what Reppenhagen called a mystery? How the strange dust devil apparently looks like cloud condensation!

But, the National Weather Service, upon watching the video, tweeted that the lack of dust is probably from the dust devil going over the road or a nearby structure, where there wasn't any dirt to pick up.

"That probably makes it seem like it's cloud condensation but it's really just a lack of dust," the NWS tweeted.

