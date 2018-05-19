VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Neighborhoods across much of Virginia are experiencing flash flooding, leading to traffic delays, cancellations, and in at least one Virginia Beach neighborhood, fish swimming down the street!

Related: Flood Warnings Issued For Parts Of The Piedmont Triad

Photos taken this morning of Frank Munson show a fish he grabbed that swam up the backed-up storm drains on Wandsworth Drive.

This is a neighborhood that dealt with heavy flooding less than two years ago from Hurricane Matthew. After a day of heavy rain and more in the forecast, neighbors worry that their flooding problems will only get worse.

As 13News Now reporter Ali Weatherton spoke with Munson about his sidewalk catch, he was able to reach down and grab a second fish!

PHOTOS: Virginia Beach man catches fish from flooded street

PHOTOS: Virginia Beach man catches fish from flooded street As 13News Now reporter Ali Weatherton interviewed him, he reached down and caught another fish! 01 / 08 As 13News Now reporter Ali Weatherton interviewed him, he reached down and caught another fish! 01 / 08

Flash flood advisories remain in effect for all of southeastern Virginia, while Virginia Beach police say a nearly two-mile section of Dam Neck Road is closed because of high water.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WVEC