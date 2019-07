VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It was quite the catch for one Norfolk fisherman.

According to a Virginia Beach police spokesperson, while David Shourds was fishing at the Lynnhaven Inlet on Tuesday, he caught a human bone.

After contacting Virginia Beach Marine Patrol, they collected the bone and handed it over to the Medical Examiners Office for analysis.

The office plans to test and study the bone to find its anthropological significance.

This is a developing story.