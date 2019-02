A man was transported to the hospital Wednesday after he got stuck in a tree on the Westside.

First Coast News learned that the man, who was employed by Budget Tree Services, had a seizure while he was in the process of cutting down branches of a tree in the 7000 block of Wonderland Court.

The man reportedly hung from the tree for 30 minutes before he was safely brought down to an ambulance by JFRD.

He was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.