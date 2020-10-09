x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Weird

Manatee Sheriff SWAT team gets surprise visit from manatee

The sea cow swam up to the team while they were training in the water.
Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — An up close reminder why Manatee County has its name -- the sheriff's office's SWAT team got a surprise visit from one of the county's namesake sea cows today. 

In a tweet, the sheriff's office said the manatee was curious and wanted to see what the SWAT team was up to. They were conducting waterborne training when the unexpected visitor arrived. 

"Our SWAT team was conducting waterborne training today when an unexpected visitor decided to stop by and see what they were doing!" The sheriff's office said. "Brings new meaning to #ManateeSheriff!"

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida manatees are classified as a threatened species under the federal Endangered Species Act. 

"Florida manatees are considered one of the state’s keystone species whose behavior can alert researchers to the environmental and habitat changes that may otherwise go unnoticed in Florida’s waterways for extended periods of time," FWC says on its website.

RELATED: Manatee rescued from Fort Myers Beach will recover at ZooTampa

RELATED: New technology installed on Manatee beaches helps keep people safe from lightning strikes

RELATED: Orphaned manatee on the long road to release at ZooTampa

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter