PLAISTOW, N.H. - One man's quest to test the limits of 'judgment free zone' with naked yoga did not turn out in his favor.

Police say Eric Stagno was walking around naked at a Planet Fitness gym before starting a yoga session. When officers arrived, they found the 34-year-old naked on his knees in a yoga position.

Stagno, of Haverhill, Mass., was arrested without incident and charged with Indecent Exposure/Lewdness and Disorderly Conduct.

“The only statement that he made was that he thought it was a ‘judgment free zone’ – apparently referencing the chain’s slogan,” police Capt. Brett Morgan told WBZ-TV.

Morgan said others in the gym felt 'disgusted, sick and unsafe.'

Stagno was released on $1,000 bail and is due in court on Sept. 21.

