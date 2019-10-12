HAMPTON, Va. — NASA is going forward to the Moon in 2024, as part of a larger effort to land humans on Mars and beyond.

So, "We Are Going” has become the agency’s mantra as engineers, researchers, and scientists work to develop and refine the technologies that will allow us to maintain a sustainable lunar presence and learn to live and work in space.

The art contest, hosted by NASA Langley, is intended to illustrate where NASA is going next. That's either where they're going next in research, development, missions, and innovations that highlight NASA’s science, technology and human exploration activities which touch every aspect of our lives here on Earth.

NASA Langley is asking schools, organizations, and community groups to have students submit one artwork. A grand-prize winner will be selected from all entries and a first-place, second-place, third-place, and honorable-mention winner will be selected for each grade level.

All students grades K-12 are encouraged to participate. The contest is open to all students attending public, private, parochial and homeschools who are residents of the United States.

The Art Contest submission period starts Dec. 1, 2019, and ends on Dec. 31, 2019, at midnight EST. Michael Kagan will be the lead judge for the contest.

Requirements

Artwork must be an original work of the student.

Students must be currently enrolled in grades K – 12.

Artwork is limited to one entry per student.

Artwork should be submitted as a high resolution (e.g. minimum of 2,400 pixels by 2,400 pixels) image of the student’s original artwork.

Each file must be under 5 Megabytes in size.

Artwork must be submitted in .jpg or .png format.

Art can represent the following mediums: drawing and painting (i.e., pencil, charcoal, pastels, colored pencils, oil paints, acrylics, water media, mixed media/collage) and original digital creations.

Each piece of art must be submitted by a parent or legal guardian of the student. If a teacher is submitting a student's artwork, they must include a signed permission form with the artwork. Click here to download a permission form.

Click here for more information about the contest.