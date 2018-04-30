CLEVELAND, Texas – A nearly 12-foot gator held up traffic on US 59 in the Cleveland area overnight.

According to trapper Chance Ward, Sgt. Edwards with the Cleveland Police Department contacted him asking for help in capturing the gator alive so it could be safely relocated.

CRAZY STORY - This 11’6” gator is safe after stopping traffic on US 59 last night and it’s all after authorities called in someone special to wrangle him off the road #khou11 pic.twitter.com/uURkOKug0X — Janel Forte (@JanelKHOU) April 30, 2018

They had approval from a game warden to capture the gator.

Why'd the gator cross the freeway? For some @Whataburger, obviously. This 12-foot gator stopped traffic along Highway 59 in Cleveland overnight. Police had to call in a wrangler to get him out of the way! #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/XOVgFJu7Yr — Brandi Smith (@BrandiKHOU) April 30, 2018

With help from other police officers and the Cleveland Fire Department, Ward was able to safely capture the gator and relocated it out of harm’s way.

Chance Ward # tells me he’s handled gators even bigger than this before, but praises local law enforcement for calling him in and caring about the safety of local wildlife #khou11 pic.twitter.com/m4uASSYjYw — Janel Forte (@JanelKHOU) April 30, 2018

