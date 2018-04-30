CLEVELAND, Texas – A nearly 12-foot gator held up traffic on US 59 in the Cleveland area overnight.
According to trapper Chance Ward, Sgt. Edwards with the Cleveland Police Department contacted him asking for help in capturing the gator alive so it could be safely relocated.
They had approval from a game warden to capture the gator.
With help from other police officers and the Cleveland Fire Department, Ward was able to safely capture the gator and relocated it out of harm’s way.
