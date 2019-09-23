GATLINBURG, Tenn. — This bride and groom's wedding photoshoot had an unexpected appearance by a ring "bear-er" over the weekend.

Leah McMahan, owner of Gypsy Soul Photography & Salon, was photographing Sarina and Cory Brewer when she noticed the lumbering photobomber.

PHOTOS: Bear photobombs wedding photoshoot in Gatlinburg

She managed to snap a few photos of the bear behind the Gatlinburg Calhoun's before she hurried away with the couple.

