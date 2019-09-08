AUBURNDALE, Fla. — At around 8 p.m., trappers returned to the pond where a dog had been killed earlier in the day. They used alligator distress noises to lure the alligator in, and then hooked him when he got close enough.

After about a half-hour, they were able to get him out of the water.

Once the 11-foot, 3-inch alligator was caged, Cindy Robinson returned to the pond to thank the trappers. Her dog, Tank, was on a walk with his Robinson when she says the alligator killed him.

“Thank you. Thank you so much,” Robinson said while hugging the men.

“I brought him down here and that thing ate him. Took him right out of my hands,” she told 10News.

RELATED: Gator caught in Polk County retention pond where dog was killed

She says she and 6-year-old Tank were getting ready to leave the park when the alligator snatched him.

“He looked at me like, ‘Momma, help me,’ and I couldn’t do nothing. I could not do nothing,” she remembered.

Mark Moniz, who is an alligator trapper, told 10News it was time for the alligator to be out of the pond. He estimates the alligator was about 400 pounds.

“Alligator that size, he definitely needed to go. Especially with all the people who come around here,” Moniz said.

Robinson says she’s relieved to see the alligator she believed to have killed her dog out of the pond.

“I really feel better that they got the alligator,” Robinson said. “He’s a monster.”

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.