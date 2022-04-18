x
Weird

Snake makes way into car while woman is driving

What would you have done?
Credit: Pacific Police Department
Pacific police officer poses with snake found in woman's car

PACIFIC, Mo. — It's not every day you find a snake in your car... let alone while driving. 

A woman from Pacific, Missouri, got the surprise of her life when she was driving and felt something move against her foot. She looked down to find a snake, according to a Facebook post from the Pacific Police Department. 

The "nope rope" as Pacific police called it in the post, was in the engine compartment of the woman's vehicle. Officers removed the snake from the car and returned it to the wild... but not before taking a photo.

Pacific police shared a picture on their Facebook page showing an officer smiling and carefully holding the snake by its tail.

Posted by Pacific Police Department on Saturday, April 16, 2022

