ST. LOUIS – If you need a good laugh today, text your mom and ask her how long it takes to microwave a turkey.

The ‘microwave a turkey’ prank is making its rounds across social media ahead of Thanksgiving. You’re supposed to text your mom and ask how long it takes to cook a 25-pound turkey in the microwave.

Hopefully, she’ll tell you it’s not a good idea, but many of the responses shared on social media have been hilarious.

I had to text my mom Friday morning, just to see what she would say.

Sorry mom I had to do it 😂 #Microwaveturkey pic.twitter.com/rCdsmbsmNa — Ashley M. Cole (@AshleyMColeNews) November 16, 2018

Search the hashtag 'MicrowaveTurkey'

Not sure if Madre is more concerned about my life or my microwave🤔#microwaveturkey pic.twitter.com/Cx4O3fY2XA — Abbi🌻 (@steele_abbi) November 16, 2018

© 2018 KSDK