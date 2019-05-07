No, that's not Patrick Star from Spongebob Squarepants. That's an actual photo of a real starfish whose "big butt" is breaking the Internet.

Twitter user @Babyshoujo shared the photo of the pink sea star on Sunday, June 30. It was taken at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, Calif. The post has garnered 639,000 reactions, 173,000 retweets and 4,500 comments as of Friday, July 5.

The creature, which is a vermilion sea star, is seen having two round features, which, let's face it, resembles a butt.

"Saw a thicc a** starfish at the aquarium today," the tweet said.

Now we are left wondering -- is that really a butt?

According to Nate Jaros, a curator of fish and invertebrates at the aquarium, the answer is no.

He told USA TODAY that the "butt" is actually the sea star's arms.

"In this photo, the sea star is on a vertical rock face with two of its arms holding the rock and two arms hanging in a relaxed position," he told USA TODAY. "Sea stars sometimes relax their arms such as when they are eating ...Since the sea star is oriented vertically, gravity is causing its internal components to slump."

Even so... our minds can't help but think it's a butt. 😂