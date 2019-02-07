KENNER, La. — See more tonight at 10 on the Eyewitness News

A man faces multiple charges after drunkenly taking state police on a high speed chase that ended in an hour-long standoff with the driver atop of his crashed vehicle in a canal, Louisiana State Police officials said.

The end of the bizarre incident was caught on video and streamed live by WWL-TV viewer Roger Fernandez.

According to LSP officials, Darrell Goirl, 36, was driving recklessly eastbound on I-10 in St. Charles Parish toward New Orleans around 3:45 p.m.

Police received calls about his driving, and troopers caught up with him and attempted to pull him over. Goirl then ignored them and a high-speed chase ensued.

Goirl hit two vehicles while attempting to evade police, making it into Kenner, past the airport and to Power Boulevard before losing control of his vehicle and crashing into Canal No. 3 adjacent to the Interstate, officials said.

The vehicle was not completely submerged, however, and a stand-off between between troopers and Goirl, standing on small portion of the vehicle, began and lasted about an hour.

Goirl reportedly repeated that he was not going to jail, LSP officials said. Troopers eventually put a boat into the canal to reach him, and he surrendered without further incident around 5:15 p.m.

He was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation and was later booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on a DWI charge, reckless operation of a vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer and resisting arrest.

No injuries were reported from the chase or the crashes.

No further information was available.