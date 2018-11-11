Elk Grove Police drove down a street that had be ravaged by the Camp Fire. Officers reported that home after home had been destroyed, but one thing stood in "almost perfect condition."
Officers found a pole standing with an American flag barely touched by the flames that had leveled the homes nearby.
The flag was found in what officers described as "almost perfect condition."
The department documented the find in pictures, later posted to the stations Twitter account:
Officers documented the address the flag was found and plan to return it to the owners one day.