A police officer in Texas got a nice surprise after he received a call about a 'vicious' pit bull lying on someone's front porch.

Officer Frost said when he got to the scene he left his patrol door open so the dog could quickly jump into the back if the dog was vicious and came back after him.

The dog was not vicious.

Officer Frost said the dog came trotting over to him with his tail wagging. After a few minutes of petting the dog, Officer Frost said the pup jumped into the front seat and made himself at home. Frost said the two just hung out together and took some pictures until an Animal Control Officer got there.

"Pit Bulls have a bit of a bad reputation. While you should always be careful around any dog that you don’t know, you shouldn't automatically assume that all pit bulls are bad dogs. They might be really loving like this guy was this morning," the Texarkana Texas Police Department wrote on Facebook.

