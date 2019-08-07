KELLER, Texas — One Texas police department isn’t going to let anyone lick their Blue Bell ice cream and put it back.

The Keller Public Safety Facebook page has a post showing two of its officers standing guard in a supermarket’s ice cream section. The photo comes after a viral video showed a woman licking some Blue Bell ice cream and putting it back on the shelf.

The woman who was caught on camera could face up to 20 years in prison because in Texas that’s a second-degree felony of tampering with a consumer product. There's also a possible fine of up to $10,000, according to police.

"The only Blue Bell Ice Cream being licked here in Keller this holiday weekend will be the kind you've already purchased,” Keller Public Safety’s post reads.

These officers aren't the only ones keeping an eye on the delicious dairy product.

A Walmart in Corpus Christi posted a photo of a staff member named Ruben guarding their ice cream with a water gun.

