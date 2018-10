HOUSTON – A pony is safe after firefighters rescued the animal from a storm drain.

The animal was stuck in a storm drain in the 4700 block of Simsbrook.

Houston firefighters are on a rescue call involving a pony in the 4700 block of Simsbrook. A small pony apparently fell in the drainage. pic.twitter.com/3J5AIjEe9c — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) October 17, 2018

BARC is examining the animal to check for injuries. They have not said who owns the pony or where it came from.

Houston firefighters successfully rescued a pony stuck in a storm drain on Simsbrook . BARC is currently examining the animal. pic.twitter.com/6KOoF4V6OW — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) October 17, 2018

