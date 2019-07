CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — A poorly-timed fart helped Missouri officers catch a suspect wanted on a felony drug charge over the weekend.

Liberty Police made the arrest after the suspect passed gas so loudly, it gave up his hiding spot, according to a post by the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect was wanted for possession of a controlled substance.

The sheriff's office posted a photo of the search on Twitter, and gave "props" to Liberty Police for "using their senses to sniff him out!"