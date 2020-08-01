PORTSMOUTH, Va. — LaToya Gray-Rogers was one of three lucky winners of the Virginia Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. She took home a whopping $1 million!

Her husband went to Getty Mart at 4100 George Washington Highway in Portsmouth and bought ticket #072100. When the winning numbers were announced on New Year’s Day, that ticket was one of three top prize winners.

“I couldn’t believe it happened!” she later said to the Virginia Lottery.

On January 6, she returned to the store to receive her check from Virginia Lottery officials. The store received $10,000 for selling the winning ticket. Gray-Rogers, who is a nurse, said she and her husband have no immediate plans for the winnings.

The other two top prize-winning tickets in the January 1 drawing were bought in Arlington and Chesapeake.

Five additional tickets won $100,000 each. Those tickets were bought in Arlington, Fredericksburg, Midlothian, Narrows, and Winchester.

An additional 500 tickets each won $500.

The Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.7 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. Operating entirely on revenue from the sale of Lottery products, the Lottery generated a record $650 million for Virginia’s public schools in Fiscal Year 2019.

For more information and a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page.

