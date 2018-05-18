SONORA, CA -- Spring is a special time at Potato Ranch in Sonora.

Its baby llama season and breeder Greg Harford has been waiting a long time for the mothers to give birth.

"I have half a dozen that are pregnant," says Harford. "Their pregnancy is about 50 weeks."

These are not just any llamas, they are pack llamas and they are in high demand. Harford runs one of the only ‘rent a llama’ businesses in California.

“These are pack llamas for city people,” says Harford.

Yes, you really can rent a llama and take it out by yourself. Harford says his main clients are aging hikers or families camping with small children.

"Easy handling, easy to load up and durable," says Harford. "They evolved in the high Andes. The mountains."

The llama rental comes complete with a trailer and all the pack supplies. Renters also get a crash course in llama handling.

“The training is mainly for the people," Hartford says. "The llamas are very smart. They do most of the work.”

Llama rentals will run you about 95 bucks a day. Which is pretty affordable considering llamas can carry 65 pounds worth of camping gear. Another plus, in most hiking locations, you don’t have to bring any llama food. Llamas are great at foraging for their own food.

Harford says if you are on the fence about renting, you can take one for a test hike at Potato Ranch. “I really don’t mind sharing my knowledge about llamas with people.”

