NOKOMIS, Fla. — A mobile crane landed on a home during a construction mishap in Sarasota County.

It happened Tuesday morning in the 400 block of Casey Key Road in Nokomis.

According to workers at the scene, the crane put down its four legs for stabilization. But, one leg was over a septic tank lid that gave way.

That caused the construction rig's generator to land on the waterfront house.

Luckily, it doesn't appear anyone was hurt. But, there was damage to the roof.

A tow truck was dispatched to remove the crane.

