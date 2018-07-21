You've probably heard the song more times than you would've liked in the past couple weeks, but Drake's "In My Feelings" and the challenge that followed have taken the world by storm.

The song came off the rapper's latest album "Scorpion" and Instagram comedian, known as TheShiggyShow, was quick to get a dance together (cleverly called The Shiggy). That has led to thousands of people across the globe following suit all over social media.

Dr. Rich Constantine, of Constantine Dental in Greenville, was one of those people and has garnered 19 million views on his rendition of the dance as of Friday evening. And it appears he's gotten most of the attention from the ladies.

"Annnnnnnd he has the smooth "dap" when he walks?!?!? Jesus be a moving van, take the wheel and drive FAST 'cause I'm headed to Greenville, SC!!" one commenter wrote.

"Come on ladies! We're better than this! *Youtubes 'how to break a tooth' & books flight to Greenville*" another commenter wrote.

"Greenville, SC population increases from 65k to 1.65million in less then 24hrs!!! 👌🏽Well played @drC @constatinedental #besteffectivemarketingever," wrote another.

One even credited his staff: "He should also accept that whoever runs this social media page deserves a raise for taking his practice viral! Famous in 5 hours! Wow!"

There were too many to share here, but you can look for yourself here: https://bit.ly/2LmnhvV. And for those looking to make a legitimate appointment, visit http://greenvillesc.dentist/.

