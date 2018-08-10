VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A helicopter crew moved quickly to rescue a seagull tangled in a power line near the Lesner Bridge Sunday, Dominion Energy Public Information Officer Bonita Harris said.

"So Dominion energy, if there's anything we can do to help wildlife, we'll certainly do it. And they have a helicopter with a special platform on it so one of the linemen can sit on that platform and reach out and get the bird,” said Harris.

A specially trained lineman and Dominion Energy biologists were part of the crew that freed the seagull.

The seagull will be turned over to the Virginia Wildlife Center and a rehabilitation specialist.

Karen Robert — of Virginia Beach SPCA — will rehab the rescued seagull, Julie Coari, who also works with VB SPCA, said.

"He would almost get back on the wire and then he would fall back down again, and you could just tell he was exhausted. He was crying out a few times, he did let out some calls and stuff and you could tell that he was very stressed,” said Coari. And Robert is just trying to make Scuttle the seagull comfortable for now.

"It's wrapped for now, so he's wrapped and comfortable. He's been drinking and he even ate some minnows- he scarfed them down,” said Robert.

The tangled seagull was first reported to Dominion Energy late Saturday evening, Harris said.

This isn’t the first time a seagull has been rescued from a power line near the Lesner Bridge.

In 2013, a seagull was tangled in a power line for five days before being rescued by a helicopter crew.

His injuries required one of his wings to be amputated.

The bird was nicknamed Gulliver and was treated by wildlife experts before making his final home at a Fort Worth zoo, according to The Virginian-Pilot.

