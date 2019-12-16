A Greene County inmate charged with drug violations is facing an extra charge: escape.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office said Daniel Harley, 42, managed to escape by jumping from the courthouse window on the second story during proceedings. The inmate's escaped was short-lived, though, as officers said they managed to take him back into custody 4 minutes later.

“I commend the quick actions of the Courthouse Security team in getting the escapee back into custody. I also want to thank Judge Pearson for his actions in aiding with the inmate’s capture,” Sheriff Wesley Holt said.

Harley is facing multiple drug-related charges, including possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation.