Three years after making a visit on Halloween, an unusually-shaped asteroid is returning for another flyby.

According to NASA, the asteroid, dubbed "2015 TB145," is most likely a dormant comet that has shed its volatile materials after numerous passes around the sun. As a result, NASA said the asteroid bears an "eerie resemblance to a skull."

It seems appropriate, then, that it came within about a distance of 300,000 miles of Earth back on October 31, 2015.

Now the asteroid is coming this way again, although it will miss Halloween by a couple of weeks. Instead, 2015 TB145 will make its closest approach on November 11, and this time it will be farther out -- about 24 million miles from Earth.

As such, the asteroid poses no threat of impact and due to its irregular orbit, scientists don't expect to see 2015 TB145 again until the 2080s.

via GIPHY

USA TODAY contributed to this report.

© 2018 WVEC