VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Smartmouth Brewing Company is known for trying their hand at creating original brews and they've been pretty successful at it.

Nearly a year after the triumphant release of their Lucky Charms-inspired beer, they've got a new series of beers in the works.

The Saturday Morning IPA took some of us back to waking up on weekend mornings and running to the T.V. with cereal in hand to watch our favorite morning cartoons.

RELATED: 'Magically ridiculous': Hundreds line up for Smartmouth's Lucky Charms-inspired beer

Now, Smartmouth is introducing the FruityToons series, the first of which to be released is the Zoinks! Blackberry Mango Gose.

The German-style beer blends all-natural blackberries and sweet, juicy mangos with the lemon tartness of a sour beer.

Head to Smartmouth Pilot House in Virginia Beach or Smartmouth Brewing Company in Norfolk Sunday, Feb. 2 and you can get a taste of it. The release starts at noon and the brew will available on draft and in 16 oz. four-packs.

Click here to learn more.

Smartmouth Beer Beer Release: Zoinks! Blackberry Mango Gose All-natural blackberries and sweet, juicy mango balance the lemon tartness of this traditional German-style sour beer. It's the sort of refreshing drink...

RELATED: Smartmouth Brewing Company brings back Lucky Charms-inspired beer

RELATED: Smartmouth Brewing releasing new IPA at LEGO Block party

RELATED: 'Something in the Water' teams with Smartmouth Brewing to offer special cans for festival